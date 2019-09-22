Fetch (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.61 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a total market cap of $29.61 million and $3.50 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.48 or 0.05222794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,337,051 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

