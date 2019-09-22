Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

FERGY opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

