Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $6,949.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 251,705,880 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, QBTC and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

