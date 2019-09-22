Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,620,872 shares of company stock worth $486,967,799. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,928,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average is $183.81. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

