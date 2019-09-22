Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,373,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 923,382 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.4% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,002,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,928,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,911. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $542.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average is $183.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $10,436,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,620,872 shares of company stock valued at $486,967,799. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

