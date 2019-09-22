Exosis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,061.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Exosis has a market capitalization of $105,144.00 and approximately $27,061.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003952 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,052.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.02096138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.87 or 0.03066738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00722015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00723199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00459709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008984 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 430,221 coins and its circulating supply is 265,221 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

