Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exelon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.97.

EXC stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

