Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of E. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ENI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth about $3,205,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Santander upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 372,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). ENI had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.9545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

