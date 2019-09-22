Emphy (EPY) Price Reaches $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $150,181.00 and approximately $927.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Emphy has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00719480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011533 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

