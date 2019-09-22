EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Critical Survey

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -30.49% -15.41% -11.69% O2Micro International -21.79% -12.65% -11.16%

53.5% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $85.62 million 1.04 -$17.45 million ($0.53) -5.85 O2Micro International $62.71 million 0.58 $2.09 million $0.09 15.44

O2Micro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $5.15, suggesting a potential upside of 66.13%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Summary

O2Micro International beats EMCORE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

