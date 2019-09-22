Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) versus SUBARU CORP/ADR (NASDAQ:FUJHY) Financial Contrast

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUBARU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 151.53 -$7.74 million ($0.39) -6.33 SUBARU CORP/ADR $28.70 billion 0.75 $1.33 billion $0.88 16.02

SUBARU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUBARU CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUBARU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUBARU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Electrameccanica Vehicles does not pay a dividend. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -3,769.20% -71.71% -48.06% SUBARU CORP/ADR 5.14% 10.39% 5.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and SUBARU CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 3 0 2.75 SUBARU CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.42%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than SUBARU CORP/ADR.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions. It also manages motor sports activities; sells motor sports parts and merchandise; and provides technical development, licensing, support, and maintenance services of automobile accessories, parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers shipping, land freight, warehousing, and insurance for automobiles and components; leases and rents automobiles, as well as finances and sells auto insurance; is involved in the design, examination, and compilation of technical material for automobiles, aircraft, general-purpose engines, and environmental tools; and develops technical service documents. Further, it processes and assembles aircraft parts; engages in the contract design, drafting, translation, calculation, analytical testing, and software development for aircraft; is involved in the rental/lease/sale of temporary houses, and deal of used houses; and provides customer support services for engines and associated parts. Additionally, Subaru Corporation deals/rents real estate; administers/operates rental halls, conference rooms, parking grounds, and travel agencies; develops, maintains, and operates information systems and related consulting services; sells and leases information equipment; sells office supplies and daily commodities; and offers personal import services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

