Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.19.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.24. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 3,769.20% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.