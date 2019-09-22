Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $829,543.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00202322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.01187515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00089833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

