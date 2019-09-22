ECC (ECC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, ECC has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. ECC has a market cap of $2.50 million and $6.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

