Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 6.5%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79, 281,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 211,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter.

In other Eastman Kodak news, insider James V. Continenza purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 163,250 shares of company stock worth $337,188. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.