Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCO. Sidoti cut shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76. Ducommun has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $27,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,832.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $263,377 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

