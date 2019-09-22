Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

