DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.00 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 159.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00207313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01203510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018421 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020775 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

