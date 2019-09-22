DECENT Price Hits $0.0382 on Top Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, ChaoEX and Bittrex. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $2,884.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

