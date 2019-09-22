Debitum Network Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Debitum Network token can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Debitum Network has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00203024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.01173786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

