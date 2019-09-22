DATA Tops 1-Day Volume of $100,034.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Huobi and IDEX. DATA has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $100,034.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00202413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.01191518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, UEX, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

