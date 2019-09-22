Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Globus Maritime (NYSE:GLBS) Financial Contrast

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Danaos and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Globus Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $458.73 million 0.29 -$32.94 million $12.32 0.71 Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.61 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danaos.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 2.14% 19.24% 5.38% Globus Maritime -14.77% -6.07% -2.83%

Summary

Danaos beats Globus Maritime on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

