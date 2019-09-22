Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Danaher by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 398,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.47. 4,654,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $147.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

