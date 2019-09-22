D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 14,006 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.62% of RingCentral worth $58,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaibhav Agarwal sold 578 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $82,567.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $578,495.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,763 shares in the company, valued at $29,727,806.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,986 shares of company stock valued at $55,074,381. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RingCentral from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $133.56. 605,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,339.00 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $146.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

