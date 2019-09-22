D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,163 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.49% of News worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in News by 7.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth $238,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in News by 8.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in News by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,536,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 31.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 2,007,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,410. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.