D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $47.83 Million Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,043 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.13% of CommVault Systems worth $47,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CommVault Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 777,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

