Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Receives $21.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CY. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 3,504,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,511. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $652,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $10,536,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,269,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $18,281,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.