CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2,128.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. 6,963,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

