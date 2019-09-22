Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 452.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $63.73. 1,834,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,997. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $5,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,000 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

