Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1,305.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. 3,019,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,387. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,295 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,230. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.