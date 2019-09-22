Cube Hits One Day Volume of $482,771.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $482,771.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00204892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cube

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, HitBTC, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

