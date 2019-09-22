CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Takes Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,628,000 after acquiring an additional 121,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 703,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

In other news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.74. 573,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.64.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

