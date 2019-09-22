CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 13,877 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,333,000 after acquiring an additional 427,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,017,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,033,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,497,000 after acquiring an additional 124,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

NYSE C traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 26,008,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,646,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

