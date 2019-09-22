CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $512,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21,025.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.20. 11,732,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $94,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $51,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,696.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,897 shares of company stock valued at $46,112,670. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

