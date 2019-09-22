CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $350,000 Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $550.54. The stock had a trading volume of 754,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.34 and a 200-day moving average of $468.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $554.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.95.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

