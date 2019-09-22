CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 1,659 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 55,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.89. 5,879,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,701. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,753,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,620. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

