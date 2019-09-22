CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of CryoPort and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CryoPort presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

CYRX stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $632.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.68.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

