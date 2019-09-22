Credit Tag Chain (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 843.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Credit Tag Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, BCEX and OEX. Credit Tag Chain has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $3,215.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credit Tag Chain has traded 843.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credit Tag Chain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00904371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00221049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002146 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Credit Tag Chain

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 933,202,696 coins and its circulating supply is 59,597,508 coins. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Trading

Credit Tag Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, IDAX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credit Tag Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credit Tag Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credit Tag Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credit Tag Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.