Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at SunTrust Banks

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $161.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Maxim Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

CBRL stock opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,243,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,475,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,608 shares of company stock valued at $173,032,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

