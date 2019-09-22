Covenant Partners LLC Sells 828 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 103.4% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.57. 556,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,668. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

