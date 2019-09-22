Covenant Partners LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QCOM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

