Covenant Partners LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after buying an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,170,000 after purchasing an additional 778,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 480,782 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,420,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.30. 1,149,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

