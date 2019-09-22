Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 0.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ResMed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.53. 753,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,442. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $369,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,229.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $540,896.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,607. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.