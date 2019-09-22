Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 378.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 283.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. 8,918,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,922. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

