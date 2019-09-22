COS (COS) Reaches Market Cap of $845,558.00

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One COS token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COS has a total market capitalization of $845,558.00 and $7,266.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COS has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COS Profile

COS (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,407,852 tokens. The official website for COS is coss.io . The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio . COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto

COS Token Trading

COS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

