Continental AG (ETR:CON) Receives €138.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €138.58 ($161.14).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CON shares. Bank of America set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Continental stock traded down €3.96 ($4.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €118.38 ($137.65). 1,697,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €129.40. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €160.45 ($186.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

