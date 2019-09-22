Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTG. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 34,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.31 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

