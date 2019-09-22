Comparing Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and LCNB (NYSE:LCNB)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 1.14 $760.24 million $0.42 7.55 LCNB $65.64 million 3.52 $14.85 million $1.39 12.83

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 1.68% 6.20% 0.29% LCNB 25.08% 8.75% 1.18%

Summary

LCNB beats Mizuho Financial Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

