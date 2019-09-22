Comparing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Information Analysis and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $8.93 million 0.21 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.03 billion 4.24 $163.29 million N/A N/A

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis -4.73% -23.73% -13.50% UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Information Analysis and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 1 5 0 2.83

Summary

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR beats Information Analysis on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

