CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.11. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

